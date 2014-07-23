HOT: Victoria AIDS Council Poster

Spotted on numerous hand cards, posters and billboards throughout the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre ... and at tram strops across the city. The model for the Victoria AIDS Council gets perfect tenz across the board.
« PHOTOS: Melbourne's South Wharf | Main | LISTEN LIVE: Philadelphia's WURD Radio 6P/ET »
The comments to this entry are closed.
Yes, he is a beautiful young man...and model.
Get home safely, Rod.
Posted by: Derrick from Philly | 23 July 2014 at 14:57
GORGEOUS!
Posted by: Thom | 24 July 2014 at 00:44
Very nice. Safe trip home!
Posted by: Ilunga | 24 July 2014 at 18:04
Would be very happy to work with him on anything!:)
Thanks for the updates Rod. Be well, be safe.
Posted by: ReggieH | 24 July 2014 at 18:45
Forget it! He's taken THAT MAN IZ MY HUZBAND! And we iz happily murried!
Posted by: Troy | 26 July 2014 at 13:42
@Troy!
No he aint! He's mine! All mine! ;-)
Safe journey home Rod! XXX
Posted by: Mike | 27 July 2014 at 06:52
Troy and Mike ... fall back! This gorgeous young man is my husband! Trust! He might not know it yet but ... lolz
Posted by: Jay | 28 July 2014 at 13:54
…and completely unrepresentative of Australian metropolitan demographics. But he insulates the producers from charges of being RAYSISS.
Posted by: Joe Clark | 03 August 2014 at 07:42