LISTEN LIVE: Philadelphia's WURD Radio 6P/ET

Haaay! Returned stateside on Sunday. Trying to get some much-needed rest and reorient myself on American time after the exhausting 15 hour flight and 15 hour time difference. But first: Join me on Philadelphia's WURD-AM tonight at 6P/ET on "The Nick Taliaferro Show". We will discuss some of the leading research, news and developments at AIDS 2014 Melbourne.

On the menu: The rate of HIV infections in the United States has fallen by one-third in the last decade, new research on cell reservoirs and gene "surgery", human rights violations and access to medications.

I'm also working on two magazine articles. The first hopefully will be online later week.

Listen live online HERE.