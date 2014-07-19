« POZ: Stemming Stigma | Main | PHOTOS: Melbourne's South Wharf »

19 July 2014

PHOTO: Melbourne's Flinders Street

Image

The view looking toward Melbourne's historic Flinders Street Station. Across the street is Federation Square. I'm in Australia to report from AIDS 2014 Melbourne. The trip is funded by an international media fellowship from AIDS 2014 and the International AIDS Society. Very excited to be here because it is my first time in Australia ... but my heart is very heavy because some delegates did not complete their journey to the conference. There is a very subdued and reflective mood among many delegates in the aftermath of the tragic end to Malaysian Airlines Flight 17.

Image

Comments

fff

very sad when I heard there were a number of people on MH17 that were to attend the conference. just a heartbreaking story

Posted by: fff | 19 July 2014 at 12:31

Mike

So glad that you were able to get there safely. It is very sad about the other delegates and other passengers on that flight.

Posted by: Mike | 20 July 2014 at 13:08

