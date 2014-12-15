« Kenya and Ethiopia | Main | THE ATLANTIC: "A Promising HIV Vaccine in South Africa" »

15 December 2014

Cape Town

Cape Town Table Mountain 2

Just wrapping up several reporting trips to Cape Town, Johannesburg, Ethiopia and Kenya. Have had a few problems with technology and did not want to publish R20 from certain countries. Also: Just needed some time to relax, rest recharge and focus on my work and writing. Sometime you just need some "me" time.

Will slowly resume posting at R20 this week. I'd like to re-establish a regular schedule but also need some flexibility. And many thanks and hugs to the many folks who checked in.

Cape Town harbor

Posted by at 13:00 in #Africa, #GlobalDev, #GlobalHealth, #HIV, #HumanRights, #LGBT, Cape Town, Global Development, Global Health, HIV/AIDS, News, South Africa

Comments

fff

glad to see you back posting!

Posted by: fff | 17 December 2014 at 18:57

butchie

Glad you are back...You were missed.

Posted by: butchie | 17 December 2014 at 22:30

harlemboy

Welcome back! You were missed. XO

Posted by: harlemboy | 20 December 2014 at 13:23

Mike

Glad to see you back

Posted by: Mike | 20 December 2014 at 16:46

