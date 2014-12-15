Just wrapping up several reporting trips to Cape Town, Johannesburg, Ethiopia and Kenya. Have had a few problems with technology and did not want to publish R20 from certain countries. Also: Just needed some time to relax, rest recharge and focus on my work and writing. Sometime you just need some "me" time.

Will slowly resume posting at R20 this week. I'd like to re-establish a regular schedule but also need some flexibility. And many thanks and hugs to the many folks who checked in.