LISTEN LIVE: Philadelphia's WURD Radio 5P/ET

Join me on Philadelphia's WURD-AM tonight at 5ET on "The Nick Taliaferro Show".

On the menu: My first report from Cape Town for The Atlantic—"A Promising HIV Vaccine in South Africa"—and the potentially game-changing HIV vaccine trials that will begin in January 2015. We'll also discuss the global epidemic and the challenges to developing and delivering a vaccine in Africa and here at home.

Listen live online HERE.