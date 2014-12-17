LISTEN LIVE: Philadelphia's WURD Radio 5P/ET

Join me on Philadelphia's WURD-AM tonight at 5ET on "The Nick Taliaferro Show".
On the menu: My first report from Cape Town for The Atlantic—"A Promising HIV Vaccine in South Africa"—and the potentially game-changing HIV vaccine trials that will begin in January 2015. We'll also discuss the global epidemic and the challenges to developing and delivering a vaccine in Africa and here at home.
Listen live online HERE.
You never update this site like you used to. This could have been the largest black gay urban blog but because of your lack of interest on keeping us updated we have to move on to white blogs that are racist. Thank you so much Rod
Posted by: Larry | 21 December 2014 at 12:42
Hey Larry, does this mean you're willing to pay Rod's salary so he can focus on this blog full-time?
Posted by: ger | 23 December 2014 at 11:12