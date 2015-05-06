« On Hiatus | Main

06 May 2015

MIT Fellowship and Relocation

Very excited and grateful to begin a new chapter in my life. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has awarded me one of ten Knight Science Journalism Fellowships for 2015-2016. Relocating to Cambridge this summer. Will be taking classes at MIT and Harvard, conducting research and working on a book. Looking forward to university life and the change in scenery.

Very honored to be included among this class of amazing journalists that specialize in science, technology, health and the environment. MIT awarded me a fellowship to a science journalism workshop in March 2014. Many thanks to the Institute for continuing to support my work. Grateful for my family, friends, colleagues and mentors who helped and encouraged me over the past year.

